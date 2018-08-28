Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones is a fantasy football sleeper, ESPN expert says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso's own Aaron Jones could become a fantasy football superstar this year. That's according to ESPN's leading fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry.

Berry talked about Jones during a "Breakout and Busts," segment in last week's "The Fantasy Show."

"If anyone has a shot to be 2018's Alvin Kamara, I actually think it might be him," Berry said. "Think about it last year at this time, Kamara was part of a committee situation on an explosive offense and ended up breaking out being the lead guy there because of sheer talent. Today, Jones is part of a committee on an explosive offense in Green Bay, but in my opinion he has the most talent of the bunch."

Berry goes on to say he predicts that Jones will be a second-half breakout star in the 2018 year.

You can watch the clip here:

Last year, Jones ran the ball 81 times for 448 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had standout games against Dallas and New Orleans and his only carry in a game against Tampa Bay was a 20-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime.

