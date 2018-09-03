Gas prices up, relief could be on the way Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: NBC News [ + - ] Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM/NBC) - As gas prices go, 2018 has been one of the most painful years at the pump, and that's having a ripple effect.

On average, gasoline is 48 cents more per gallon this Labor Day weekend than last year.

"There's been high global demand and shrinking supply," notes AAA's Jeanette Casselano. "So, when you put all those factors together, it just really increases pump prices."

Fortunately, those prices are about to take a tumble.

AAA is predicting the current average price of $2.84 per gallon will fall by 14 cents over the next few months.

"One of the factors into why gas prices will be cheaper this fall is the blend," Casselano explains. "Winter blend is cheaper to produce and therefore we really see gas prices coming down."

In addition, worldwide demand is projected to drop, and if there's no serious hurricane activity in the Atlantic, consumers will soon get back to gas prices they haven't seen in four years.

