Friday Weather on the go: Hot afternoon today, 100° temperatures this weekend, tracking more storms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Southwest winds and dry conditions remain in today's forecast, meaning forecast highs will be near 100°.

Hot and mostly dry conditions will be back in the forecast. Forecast highs will be even warmer than yesterday, as we continue to see a warming trend across the borderland.

An above average day is expected as forecast highs will be 3°-5° above average. El Paso is expecting a high of 99°.

Keep in mind our average temperature is 94°, so we will be 5° above average today.

Winds will be light to breezy as they come from the west at 10-15 mph.

Here are some tips to make sure you beat the heat today:

Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade if you have to be outside

Never leave kids or pets in hot cars; look before you lock

Limit your outdoor activities, especially this afternoon.

Take pets inside and make sure they have access to water throughout the day

You are going to want to keep this tips in mind throughout the weekend as well since we will continue to follow this weather pattern on Saturday.

Saturday looks to be our first 100° day of the year. Winds will stay light to breezy as well.

Sunday will be in the upper 90s, but a backdoor cold front will arrive on Sunday night.

This front will make its way to the borderland by Monday morning. We will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

These storms look to keep a threat of localized flooding and strong winds in East El Paso.

Storms will be more isolated by Tuesday, and we should dry out completely by Wednesday.

Above average temperatures and dry conditions will come back into the forecast Thursday and Friday.