Franklin's McClain-Green prepares for final surgery after crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Franklin football standout James McClain Green is still recovering the horrific car crash last fall that left him hospitalized through the holidays. This week, he'll have his final surgery.

As KTSM previously reported, McClain Green and Nathalie Diaz were both seriously injured in November 2018 in a drunk driving crash in Santa Teresa. Monday, friends and family fathered at Cougar Stadium for prayer ahead of his final medical procedure.

"I feel great. This is the best I felt in a long time. Like I said, the journey was very bumpy at the beginning. Now I feel a lot better. The medication is working. By the grace of God everything is falling into place," McClain Green said.

The teen accused of driving drunk and causing the crash that injured McClain and Diaz pleaded guilty last week in Las Cruces. Pablo Payan, 17, was sentenced to probation until the age of 20 along with 150 hours of community service.

Payan was the driver of a Jeep that flipped over following a house party in Santa Teresa. McClain-Green spoke on Payan's behalf during his sentencing last week in Las Cruces.

The case against the homeowner where police say the party took place, 35-year-old Angel Hernandez, was dismissed without prejudice.

Franklin's Class of 2019 graduated on Monday afternoon ahead of McClain Green's prayer vigil.