Four people taken to hospital after motorcycle accident in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Four people were sent to the hospital after two motorcycles collided Sunday on Montana Avenue.

Both motorcycles were going east in the 10200 block of Montana at about 11:41 a.m. when one slowed down because the passenger dropped a cell phone. The rear motorcycle hit the front motorcycle as it slowed down, according to an El Paso Police Department news release.

The first motorcycle was driven by Rodolfo Melendez, 53, and Leslie Melendez, 50, was riding on the back. The second motorcycle was driven by Francisco Aguilar, 55, and Ana Aguilar, 56, was a passenger. None of the four were wearing a helmet, the release said.

All four were taken to University Medical Center with various injuries. The El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigations unit has been assigned to the crash.