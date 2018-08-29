Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Fort Bliss is contributing billions of dollars to the Texas economy, according to the state.

The Texas Comptrollers Office released their U.S. Military Installations Economic Contributes report for 2017, which showed an economic impact of more than $100 billion to the state.

The Data Analysis and Transparency Division researched and calculated that number. by looking at all 13 of the military sites in Texas.

They found Fort Bliss contributed about $23.13 billion to the Texas economy in 2017.

You can see a full breakdown of the impact at the Comptrollers' website.