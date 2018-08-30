Former Irvin coach arrested for inappropriate relationship with student returned to El Paso

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Bryan Stewart, 34, was arrested earlier this month in Kansas on suspicion of two counts of improper relationship between an educator and student.

El Paso County Jail records show Stewart is now in El Paso. His bonds set at $50,000.

Arrest warrants for Stewart had been issued since July 24.

The U.S. Marshals learned that Stewart had left El Paso to work in Kansas.

On Aug. 9, Stewart was on his way to a new job when he was stopped by the Kansas Highway Patrol and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. He was then booked into Montgomery County Jail, where he waited extradition back to El Paso.

Stewart had been featured on the Crime Stoppers of El Paso Most Wanted List.