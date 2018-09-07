Flu shot, season in El Paso and what you need to know

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Flu season doesn't officially begin until October but now is the time to prepare.

Getting ahead of the illness is what the health experts at Immunize El Paso are hoping the community will do.

Who should get the shot?

Getting the shot is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

What was flu season like last year?

According to the City of El Paso Public Health Department, last year 12,405 cases of the flu were reported in El Paso County.

That's nearly 8,000 more than the previous year.

Immunize El Paso officials said every flu season is unique and last year was a particularly active one.

What do the experts say?

"A lot of people felt sick, hospitalizations increased, we also had the highest level of recorded pediatric deaths in the United States ever and so we don't want to make that the trend we want to see if we can get ahead of this with early vaccination," said Dusty Warden, outreach coordinator with Immunize El Paso.

Where can you get a shot?