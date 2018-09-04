Flooding outside Indian Ridge Middle School will not impact classes Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Flood waters surrounded the perimeter of Indian Ridge Middle School early Tuesday morning.

The flood waters were focused around a driveway to the back of the school and a soccer field. According to YISD officials, the flooding appears to be caused by a broken sprinkler system.

No flood waters appeared to have reached any of the school's buildings. YISD police and El Paso Water investigated the break and worked to make repairs.

YISD officials said the flooding will not cause any problems for students as they head back to school.