El Paso News

Flights being canceled at El Paso International Airport

By:

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 12:24 PM MST

Updated: Mar 13, 2019 12:28 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - More than a dozen flights have been canceled at the El Paso International Airport.

The airport's flight information page shows multiple flights from several airlines have been canceled due to high winds, the airport said on its Twitter account. 

 

 

City officials advise that individuals should check with their airlines about specific flights and itinerary changes. 

Earlier today, President Donald Trump announced that the FAA will ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft, it is unknown if that is also having an effect in El Paso. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News