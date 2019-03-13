Flights being canceled at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - More than a dozen flights have been canceled at the El Paso International Airport.

The airport's flight information page shows multiple flights from several airlines have been canceled due to high winds, the airport said on its Twitter account.

Due to high winds expected through this evening, flights are being affected; please check with your respective airline for your flight status. #weather #elpaso #flyelp pic.twitter.com/NoSoYwJ3XB — El Paso Intl Airport (@flyelp) March 13, 2019

City officials advise that individuals should check with their airlines about specific flights and itinerary changes.

Earlier today, President Donald Trump announced that the FAA will ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft, it is unknown if that is also having an effect in El Paso.