Five of eight killed in Gallup crash identified

Luis Alvarez was killed in the deadly Gallup crash. He was the driver of the Greyhound passenger bus.

Luis Alvarez was killed in the deadly Gallup crash. He was the driver of the Greyhound passenger bus.

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Five of the eight people killed in a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a Greyhound bus in Gallup, New Mexico have been identified, according to our NBC affiliate in Albuquerque KOB.

According to the Office of the Medical Investigator, Sadie Thomas, Charla Bahe, Terry Mason, Luis Alvarez, and Veronica Jean Williams died as a result of the crash.

As KTSM has reported, the bus driver who was killed in the crash was Luis Alvarez from Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Alvarez was among the eight killed at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when an 18-wheeler crossed the median and hit the bus head-on, KRQE reported. New Mexico State Police said that a tire blowout caused the large truck to cut across the median.



