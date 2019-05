Courtesy of TxDOT

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The El Paso Fire Department is on the scene of a blaze at the Lowes in Northeast El Paso.

Texas Department of Transportation cameras shows fire units at the Lowes, with smoke coming out of the building.

It is not known how serious the fire is or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. KTSM will update it as more information becomes available.