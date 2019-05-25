Fiery crash closes I-10 in Hudspeth County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Carlos Calero

HUDSPETH Co., Texas (KTSM) - A fiery two-vehicle crash involving at least one commercial vehicle has closed I-10 Eastbound at mile marker 79 in Hudspeth County between Fort Hancock and Sierra Blanca.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. according to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch. The preliminary investigation revealed the crash involved a semi-truck and a 4-door SUV traveling east on I-10.

Following the crash, the semi-truck caught fire, spilling debris across the roadway. The driver of the semi-truck was able to escape without injuries. The driver and passenger of the SUV were transported by ambulance to Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso for unknown injuries.

Texas DPS Troopers temporarily closed I-10 east but have since re-opened one lane of traffic to allow I-10 to keep moving.

Please be aware of slowing traffic, emergency personnel, and possible debris on the roadway if traveling through this area of I-10.