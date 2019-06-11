Field-level VIP area at UTEP football games this Fall

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - - UTEP football fans can be closer to the action than ever before this upcoming season.

The Miners announced a VIP "Party Patio" will be placed behind the North End Zone for the 2019 Fall season.

The section will offer food and draft beers in addition to being close to the action, UTEP said in a news release.

"Today's fan is looking for exclusive and unique experiences on game day and this space will provide exactly that, allowing UTEP fans to socialize and enjoy games in a way that they never have before," said UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter in a news release. "We anticipate it being one of the most sought after fan areas due to its atmosphere and amenities."

Season ticket holders can buy a Party Patio pass for $99 each, but passes will be limited, UTEP said.

For more information call 915-747-6150; visit utepathletics.com/tickets; or email seasontickets@utep.edu.