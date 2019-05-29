Family of Pebble Hills HS teen hit by car hold peaceful protest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Family and friends of a Pebble Hills High School student gathered outside the school Tuesday morning in a peaceful protest demanding accountability after a car crash sent the student to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Giovanni Landeros was one of two students reportedly struck by a Corvette outside the school on John Hayes and Charles Foster at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to a police report obtained by KTSM, Luis Cano, 18, was cited for faulty evasive and failure to control speed in connection with the crash.

Family and friends of Landeros organized the protest with T-shirts featuring Giovanni's picture and signs saying "Justice for Gio."

Protest organizers said they wanted to raise awareness of speeding in the area and demand accountability from Cano's family.

"We want to bring awareness to the speed that adults and children alike travel on this road especially with a bunch of school kids transporting back and forth, and we also want the young man to own up and confess that he was wrong in the matter I just don't think there's any remorse from the driver's family," Giovanni's uncle, Sean Dixon, said.

Dixon said Giovanni was in the Intensive Care Unit at Del Sol after the crash with a broken leg, multiple scrapes across his body and bleeding in the brain. Dixon said he has since been released but still has recovering to do.

One of Giovanni's friends, Sergio Cabral, said he saw the crash happen and rushed back to the scene to help, saying what he was thinking at the time.

"Is he going to make it? Is the ambulance going to be here on time, just so many negative questions? I just wanted him to be okay, but in my head, I was like, I know he's strong, I know he can fight through it," Cabral said.

Dixon told KTSM Giovanni is set to graduate from Pebble Hills on Friday.