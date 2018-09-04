Facebook post: Father of two children hurt in Tippin accident removes kids from school

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Three weeks after the tragic accident in the Tippin Elementary School parking lot, the father of two children whose mother was killed, has decided to remove his kids from the West El Paso school.

In a Facebook post, Sonny Holland wrote that he made the decision in an effort to keep his children, ages 6 and 7, from reliving their mother, Kharisma James', death.

"My decision was based on my children seeing too much of their mother's death that day in that parking lot," Holland wrote. "We just didn't need the constant reminder of what happened when I either took them to school everyday or whenever they had recess, etc."

Holland went on to write that he loves and appreciates the Tippin community, and calls it a "great school".

"My decision to take my children out of Tippin Elementary had nothing to do with the school," he affirms.

Holland also expressed his thanks to those who helped the family during the ordeal, including law enforcement officers, hospital staff, and school faculty.

His heartfelt letter concluded with a message of support to his children: "DADDY GOT YOU".

This isn't the first time Holland has taken to Facebook to express his thoughts on the incident. Just days after the accident, he wrote an open letter to James, in which he said, "You sacrificed your life to save theirs".

Read Holland's latest post below: