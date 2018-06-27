EPPD Responding to Serious Crash Involving Motorcycle in Central El Paso

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Central El Paso.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Schuster and Brown. The area is closed off to all traffic.

According to a witness on the scene, the motorcycle was carrying two people who were both thrown from the bike during the crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Emergency responders are still at the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route and expect delays in the area.