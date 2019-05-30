EPPD: One person dead in East El Paso shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KTSM) - One person was shot and killed in East El Paso Wednesday night, according to El Paso police.

EPPD notified KTSM of the shooting around 9 p.m. A department spokesman said it happened in the 11200 block of Les Peterson Lane, a residential street near Montwood Dr. and George Dieter Dr.

Police said the victim was a male and that a male suspect was in custody. There was no immediate word on the identity of those involved nor what led up to the shooting.

