EPFD: Bodies of man, child pulled from Lower Valley canal

(KTSM) - The bodies of a man and a little girl were pulled from a Lower Valley canal Tuesday night, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Rescuers were called to the 700 block of S. Zaragoza around 9 p.m. That's located near the Ysleta Port of Entry.

A department spokesperson said crews were searching for a possible third body in the water. El Paso Fire reached out to the El Paso County Water District to close off water to the canal for the search operation.

The incident comes after several bodies were pulled from area canals on Monday.