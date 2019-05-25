El Pasoans and visitors boost hotel business for Neon Desert

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - Less than 24 hours until the Neon Desert Music Festival and music lovers from out of town are booking rooms at local hotels.

It's almost that time where many are getting ready to check in and prep for Neon Desert in downtown El Paso.

"We do see that a lot of people come in from out of town for this festival, as well as for other ones," Gabriel Ayub, president of the El Paso Hotel and Lodging Association said, "Also there are locals that tend to rent rooms out because they don't want to have to drive back to different parts of the city where they live and just kind of keep it in the same area where they're going to be at, so they want to keep it responsible."

The El Paso Hotel and Lodging Association told KTSM the music festival brings in good money for the industry and for the city.

Many hotels actually rely on big attractions like these to see a spike in business.

"We want festivals such as that because when we did have Sun City Music Festival, that did create a huge impact for the hotels as well as the restaurants and everything around the city it's really created a strong economic impact which is the type of business hotels like to see, and everybody likes to see," Ayub shared.

As El Paso continues to improve - the support of surrounding businesses grows along that success.

"We know that attractions are what builds the city, and we want those type of events to continue and not go away. So we do support this Neon festival heavily, and we're glad that it continues to come," Ayub said.