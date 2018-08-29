El Paso Weather: Triple digits continue

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by: Eddie Corral Borderland Sunset

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso registered 100° at the airport Tuesday around 3:30pm as a high pressure system cooked the Borderland area.

Much of the same is expected Wednesday afternoon. The only difference is that we will see a slight increase in humid air, which should spark an isolated storm over the region this afternoon.

This is why we kept a slight chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon, but otherwise storms should stay up in the mountain areas.

Looking forward into the week ahead, increasing humid air should bring us out of this monsoon break as we head into the Labor Day weekend.

With the increase in subtropical air, our afternoon highs should cool down to the low 90's starting Sunday and through much of next week.