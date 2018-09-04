El Paso Weather: Staying dry next couple of days

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by: Miguel Vigil

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) - El Paso hasn't been able to see any rain coming down into the city, this past weekend, and it looks like we will continue to stay dry for the next couple of days.

Rain chances will decrease and highs will begin to warm up.

Rain chances will be rather limited over the next couple of days, before rain chances, increase for Wednesday night and Thursday.

On Friday we will continue to see a chance for rain, but then drier air will begin to move into the area and lower our rain chances for the weekend.

Temperatures will be near seasonal averages (91°) for Tuesday and Wednesday and then on Thursday and Friday we will see temperatures a few degrees below average.

For the weekend, our temperatures will again creep up toward our seasonal average.