El Paso Weather: Slight chance of afternoon rain

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) - El Paso registered a trace of rain last night at the airport, as a stray shower moved on in.

Today, there is another opportunity of the Sun City to see another round of storms later tonight.

A slight increase in rain chances is expected on Wednesday as subtropical air tries to work into the area.

A backdoor cold front will push through the area tonight, bringing increasing low level humid air, while upper level humid air over Mexico looks to work into the area by Thursday.

Expect better chances of afternoon and evening thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Drier air seems to move back in just in time for the weekend.