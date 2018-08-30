El Paso Weather: Relief from triple digit heat is coming

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by: Fernie Lucero

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso registered 102° at the airport, matching record highs, and we expect to come close to triple digit heat again on this Thursday.

We will continue to have very warm and dry weather through the first part of the weekend.

Highs are expected to be at or very near 100 degrees for the next several days.

On Sunday humid air and rain chances will return to the region, which means we will also see our afternoon high temperatures lower to near seasonal averages.

The first part of next week will continue to see a good chance for rain with high temperatures running a few degrees below average.

There is a possibility we could see some heavy rain with the threat of flash flooding late Sunday through Tuesday, so stock up on sandbags.