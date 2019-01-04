El Paso Weather: Normal temepratures today, weekend rain chances

El Paso News

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 05:40 AM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Dry air within our atmosphere will continue a warming trend, and warm us up to near-normal temperatures today. 

High temperatures will warm up into the mid 50's, and in El Paso will be only 1° shy of our normal temperature of 56°.

Dry air will move out on Saturday night, as Pacific humid air pushes in from the West. This moisture will kick off rain chances all day on Sunday.

A 40% chance of scattered showers wil remain in the forecast all day Sunday, but will clear up Monday morning.

A warming trend will keep up in mid to high 50's until Tuesdays of next week. But by Wednesday we are expecting to reach 60° temperatures. 

Another round of humid air will come in mid week next week, kicking off slight rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

 

