El Paso Weather: Labor Day rain chances

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by: Lisa Miller

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) - The Borderland has seen quite a bit of rain over the weekend, but not much made it to the Sun City.

Subtropical air is still currently over the Borderland area, which means we will continue to see rain chances for at least the next 24 hours.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, we will see a slight chance for rain but then on Thursday better rain chances return to the forecast.

By Friday and into the weekend, we will begin a drying trend. So don't expect too much rain activity this week.

Temperatures this week will continue to run a little below average (91°) and then trend back toward normal as we head into the weekend.