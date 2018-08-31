El Paso Weather: Heavy rain is expected for Labor Day weekend

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by: Alberto Ortiz

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) - El Paso hit the forecast high of 99° Thursday, and we expect to be right around there once again on this Friday.

Change is coming, however, and we expect to feel morel like fall right in time for the Labor Day weekend.

The high pressure system will continue to bring a couple more days of hot temperatures and mountain thunderstorms.

Starting this weekend, humid air returns due to a low pressure system moving in.

This will result in area wide showers and thunderstorms.

The possibility of heavy rain and localized flash flooding is there with some storms forming through the weekend and the beginning of next week.