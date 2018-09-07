El Paso Weather: Beginning a drying trend

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy: Valerie De La Torre

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) - El Paso saw a few storms in west El Paso Thursday night, and there is a chance we could see another round Friday night.

There is an increase in subtropical air had brought widespread clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms to the borderland.

This will keep temperatures a bit below normal through Saturday.

As a high pressure system builds back in over the weekend, humid air will move out and storms will diminish.

By Sunday, into early next week, there will be more sun, fewer clouds, and only isolated storms across the region.