El Paso teacher wins thousands from the Ellen DeGeneres Show
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An El Paso teacher won $100,000 from the Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ran on Tuesday afternoon on KTSM 9.
Ricky Ramirez, a former college readiness teacher, was a guest on the show and got to play a game with Ellen.
The AVID program that Ramirez was a part of, was cut during the budget process, he said during the show.
"So that means that I need to find a job and I can either throw a pity party or I can be optimistic and positive," Ramirez said on the show.
After answering questions about Ellen, Ramirez rolled balls into a hole. The first two were wide, while the final one barely missed.
Ellen's crew game him one more chance and a little assistance of a device that funneled the ball towards the opening.
The result was $100,000 for Ramirez.
You can watch the clip below.
This teacher deserved something really incredible. What a coincidence it's Million Dollar May. pic.twitter.com/K4AKddUwqK— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 28, 2019
Ramirez was also featured by KTSM last year.