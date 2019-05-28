El Paso News

El Paso teacher wins thousands from the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Posted: May 28, 2019 02:51 PM MST

Updated: May 28, 2019 02:51 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An El Paso teacher won $100,000 from the Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ran on Tuesday afternoon on KTSM 9.

Ricky Ramirez, a former college readiness teacher, was a guest on the show and got to play a game with Ellen.

The AVID program that Ramirez was a part of, was cut during the budget process, he said during the show. 

"So that means that I need to find a job and I can either throw a pity party or I can be optimistic and positive," Ramirez said on the show. 

After answering questions about Ellen, Ramirez rolled balls into a hole. The first two were wide, while the final one barely missed.

Ellen's crew game him one more chance and a little assistance of a device that funneled the ball towards the opening.

The result was $100,000 for Ramirez. 

Ramirez was also featured by KTSM last year.

