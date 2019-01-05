El Paso's Mighty Mujer triathlon race registration is open

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Mighty Mujer Triathlon is just around the corner and this year, organizers plan on introducing it to more women across the country.

It may seem like an up-hill battle for some, but thousands of other women are willing to get out of their comfort zone and onto the challenging course.

The Mighty Mujer Triathlon is in its eighth year of hosting its all female swim, bike and run. The race is not just for the Borderland, but other cities across the nation as well.

Last year, the Mighty Mujer launched in Tuscon and is heading to South Florida this year in Miami.

The director of Race El Paso, Gabriela Gallegos, tells KTSM that triathlons in El Paso have grown in the past 10 years, and has seen women of all backgrounds and their families become more active.

So the goal now is translating that spirit to other markets.

"I'm hoping to show other parts of the country how that can be done and how you kind of build that community in an area that is fairly unlikely," Gallegos said. "I don't think El Paso is necessarily looked at as a place that can breed a lot of tri-athletes but really that's taken off and translated to people being more active and doing things in different parts of the country."

Clinics that will help train women for the Mighty Mujer Triathlon will be starting up in late January and early February in El Paso, Tuscon and Miami.

For more information visit: www.raceelpaso.com/mighty-mujer.