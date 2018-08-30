El Paso's first cycle track to open Friday Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - The City will open its very first cycle track in west El Paso.

The cycle track is on N. Stanton from Baltimore Avenue to Rio Grande Avenue and creates a separated bike path using a barrier.

The new cycle track also has sensors at signalized intersections designed to detect bicyclists and activate their designated traffic signals to give cyclists the right-of-way to cross the intersections safely.

"When the folks in the cars get impatient, that is when people get hurt," said Velopaso Bicycle--Pedestrian Coalition policy director Scott White. "[Drivers] have airbags, they have steal frame all around, we have [ourselves] and when we go down, its us that gets torn down not the vehicle."

White says other cyclists he has talked to are excited about the cycle track, but still have some concerns about where the track comes to a stop.

He says once bicyclists reach the stop sign on Baltimore, they have to make a 90-degree turn in front of cars stopping at the stop sign. He fears if cars don't stop or are distracted, a cyclist could get hit.

"People are impatient, they want to zoom around you, they want to get where they're going and I want to get where I'm going, but we all have to recognize that the ultimate goal is we all need to get to where we are going safely," said White.

The cycle track also features green paint across the intersections in order to increase the visibility of the bike lane.

It opens to the public on Friday.