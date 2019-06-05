El Paso rent rates low compared to other cities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new study shows El Paso rent is not as high as in other cities.

According to a study done by Zumper the average price for a one bedroom apartment in the Borderland is $630 and two bedrooms is $760.

This study compared 100 cities from around the nation and had El Paso ranked as the 96th most expensive. These prices will continue to be competitive if more apartments are built, according to a local real estate agent.

"We've started adding more apartments you know they went for a long time in El Paso and didn't build any new apartments and then over the last probably six or seven years there's been quite a few apartment complexes being built and so that drives some costs down on single-family houses," said Rick Snow Broker for Exit Reality.

The most expensive city to live in is San Francisco with a two-bedroom at an average of almost $5,000. Followed by New York with a two bedroom at more than $3,000.

A family here in the Borderland moved from New York and say they have a nicer, larger two bedroom apartment for about half the price they paid in New York. Now they are able to raise their two young daughters for much less than what they paid in the Big Apple.

"Our studio in Brooklyn was actually considered big compared to Manhattan apartments," said Emily Castellano. "We were paying around $2,700. I don't remember the square footage but it was probably the size of our living room here."

Places that are cheaper to live in than El Paso include:

Detroit, MI

Wichita KS

Akron, OH

The top most expensive cities according to Zumper are: