El Paso political parties divided over UTEP next president Heather Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Democrats are rallying against Heather Wilson, who is on track to be UTEP's next president. Meanwhile, the local Republican party is applauding the UT Board of Regents decision.

Here are a few of the concerns Democrats want to present to the board of regents as to why they believe Wilson is not the best fit for the community of El Paso.

Ms. Wilson voting no on 84 million in grants for black and Hispanic colleges.

Her no vote on prohibiting job discrimination based on sexual orientation in 2007.

Her vote yes on a constitutional amendment to end same-sex marriage in 2004.

"Our hope is that it's not too late we think that if enough people in the community voice concern we hope that, that will cause the regents to take a step," said Iliana Holguin, Chair for the El Paso County Democratic Party.

As Democrats work to oppose the decision, the El Paso Republican Party is speaking out on why the community should look at Wilson's record and achievements before jumping to conclusions.

Republicans say to look at what she accomplished while serving the country. She's a veteran, who was serving as secretary of the Air Force only weeks ago.

"I think you need to look at what she brings to the table, and what she brings to the table is very, very positive and people need to focus on that, not just minor issues that might be out there because we all have minor issues that are not what defines a person," said Adolpho Telles, Chair for the El Paso Republican Party.

The UT Board of Regents still have to meet to officially approve her as President and that could happen as early as the end of this month.