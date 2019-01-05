El Paso Police still looking for hit-and-run driver who killed Autistic child

Crime Stoppers of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Police are still looking for the driver who struck and killed an autistic 12-year-old girl almost a year ago in Northeast El Paso.

Kianna Johnson, who suffered from Autism, was hit and killed at about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2018 in the 5600 block of Dyer.

Police said she had left her home and was attempting to cross the street when she was hit. The driver fled the scene as Kianna died from her injuries.

The unsolved crime is featured as this week's Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

A surveillance photo showing a dark colored cargo van is one of the clues investigators hope will help them identify the driver, a Crime Stoppers news release said.

Anyone with information on the case or the driver is asked to call police or 566-8477. They can also leave a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.