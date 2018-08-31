El Paso Interim City Atty: No Immediate Plans to Demo Duranguito Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A local preservationist group is calling on Duranguito supporters to keep watch over the Downtown El Paso neighborhood after the injunction to protect it from demolition was dissolved Thursday night.

According to the preservationist group Paso del Sur, attorneys are working on reissuing a protective injunction.

As KTSM previously reported, the Duranguito neighborhood lies within the Multipurpose Performing Art and Entertainment Center, also known as the Arena, in the downtown footprint.

One lawsuit, filed by El Paso Historian and Preservationist Max Grossman, accused the City of not being in compliance with the Texas Antiquities Code. On Thursday, the court dismissed the appeal, agreeing the City is complying with the law. The injunction placed on the buildings was also lifted Thursday night.

"The City can neither break ground nor commence their project, two provisions in the code, until they have fully complied," Max Grossman said. "Full compliance means that the code has been respected and the survey has been completed that everything has been signed off on by the THC."

El Paso Interim City Attorney Karla Nieman told KTSM the City has filed permits with the Texas Historical Commission. She said while it's a separate process, the City will continue to comply.

"We're not going to start demolishing anytime soon, there is still some process that will take place," Nieman said.

