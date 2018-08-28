El Paso gamers discuss aggressive behavior following Jacksonville shooting Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - In El Paso, people in the gaming community told KTSM even though they're like family, the Jacksonville shooting proves anything can happen anywhere. Local gamers said it's common for players to get upset when they lose.

An Eastside video gaming center told KTSM it's all about providing entertainment, but the manager said workers are always on the lookout for violent behavior.

First-person role playing games are one of the many to choose from at "Glitch Gaming Center" -- but it's nothing any of these players expect to see in real life.

"Here at this center we've never had anyone flipping out. Everyone here takes care of each other," said Cesar Dominguez, Glitch Gaming Center Manager.

"Sure, it sucks to lose but there are many more ways to keep your cool. It's just a game. Like nothing happens to you in real life," said Esther Galaviz-Sierra, who also works at Glitch Gaming Center.

Sergio Duarte plays here often and admits the game can get the best of him.

"Sadly yeah, I've lost my cool a couple of times. You get too into the game sometimes putting to much into it and when you lose, you just get mad," said Duarte.

But in the end he said it's just friendly competition.

"It's just a game," said Duarte.

"Every so often they slam their hands on the keyboards which is perfectly normal," said Dominguez.

Cesar Dominguez said if a customer gets too loud, he or she is asked to keep it down and usually the gamers do.

"I have seen a couple just lose it. But they get clamed down and then get back into the game," said Galaviz-Sierra.

A mass shooting was once unthinkable, but the gaming center is always cautious.

"We have people watching the doors. Some people drop of their kids here. We make sure the kids don't walk out the door," said Dominguez.

The manager said if you're playing online, it's best to report any toxic players so other gamers don't have to deal with them.