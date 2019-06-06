El Paso funeral homes needing to change funeral services after new regulation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Local funeral homes are dealing with new changes after the El Paso Police Department set a new regulation in place, banning police officers from escorting funeral processions.

As KTSM previously reported, the ban stems after Officer Daniel Rodriguez was hit when an SUV cut through a funeral procession on May 23.

On Wednesday, EPPD released his photo of Officer Rodriguez in the hospital saying he remains in the ICU but is improving.

Local funeral directors are now trying to figure out what the new regulation means for planning funeral services. Dina Perez, a member of the El Paso Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association said police escorts are necessary.

"El Paso is a traditional community that predominately wishes to have a traditional type church service or chapel service we wouldn't be able to have processions leaving from the funeral home to the church and then the church to the cemetery because we won't have these resources anymore," Perez said.

Borderland residents also say they feel police processions are needed to keep the flow of traffic in order, especially with larger funeral services.

"The public needs to be more cautious when they're driving when there's a funeral procession I always pull over and let them have the right of way and I think they need to be more aware of that you know it is very important for the police to be chaperoning," West El Paso resident Tamara St. Jean said.

Perez, a funeral director at Sunset Funeral Homes, said she has been in the industry for nearly 24 years. She says in her experience in El Paso, the tradition is to leave the funeral home in a procession then head to the church service, the cemetery then following after.

"They still want to follow the hearse and so it poses a bigger risk because now you have you know a few cars trying to run the red lights trying to keep up with the hearse and limousines just to be at the church at the same time," Perez said.

According to Perez, peace officers are the only ones allowed to stop and direct traffic, so without EPPD officers, agencies won't have anyone available to lead processions.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office already has a similar regulation in place with its deputies.

"Keeping everyone safe is a responsibility that lies not just on El Paso police department but funeral homes as well ," Perez said.

The El Paso Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association is holding a meeting Thursday to discuss new plans after this change, inviting those in leadership roles of funeral planning to attend.

The meeting will be at The American Legion Post 36 located at 3730 Shell St. June 6 at 6:30 p.m.