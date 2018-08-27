El Paso County tax rate decreases

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso residents will pay slightly less in taxes this year, to the county at least.

The El Paso County Commissioners adopted the effective tax rate of 0.447819 cents per $100,000 of property value. The decision lowers the rate which was 0.452694 per $100,000.

The rate passed 4-1 with Commissioner David Stout being the one "no" vote."

You can calculate your own county tax payment with the following formula: property tax amount = (0.447819) x ( taxable value of your property)/ 100.

Note this does not include taxes from the city, school district or any other taxing entity.

Hospital tax rate

El Paso County Commissioners set the El Paso County Hospital District tax rate to 0.251943 cents per $100,000 of property value.