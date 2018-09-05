El Paso City Council candidate arrested for alleged domestic violence

Courtesy of El Paso Police Department Courtesy of El Paso Police Department

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Kizito Ekechukwu, a candidate for the District 5 El Paso City Council seat, was arrested for alleged family violence in late August.

Ekechukwu's mug shot was posted on the El Paso Police Department's website under the assault mug shots section.

The page says Ekechukwu was arrested on Aug. 26 on suspicion of family violence - assault.

According to El Paso County Jail records, Ekechukwu had a $2,500 surety bond, which he posted.

He was also arrested for traffic warrants. He paid a $180 cash bond at the time.

KTSM is working on updating this story.