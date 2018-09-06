El Paso City Council candidate allegedly slapped victim in front of 10-month-old

Courtesy of El Paso Police Department Courtesy of El Paso Police Department

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An El Paso City Council candidate allegedly slapped a family member while she drove, according to court documents.

Kizito Ekechukwu, who is running for District 5 on City Council, was arrested on Aug. 26 on suspicion of assault - family violence.

Additional details are outlined in court documents, obtained by KTSM.

According to a complaint affidavit, the assault happened while a 10-month-old child was in the car.

The victim and Ekechukwu were driving east on Montana Avenue after leaving the Santa Teresa Nursing Home where they were handing out flyers, the affidavit said.

The child was kicking an advertisement sign in the back seat, and the victim asked Ekechukwu to please move it. He allegedly responded "No, I am not moving it, you move it," the affidavit said.

After the victim, who was driving, moved it away from the feet of the child to the feet of Ekechukwu, he "reached forward and slapped her with an open hand once on the right side of the face," and said "you stupid (expletive)," the affidavit said.

The woman pulled over at East Glenn and Montana and called the police. She told officers that Ekechukwu told her "don't call the Police," the affidavit said.

She also said Ekechukwu had assaulted her on previous occasions but had never called the police before, the affidavit said.

KTSM reached out to Ekechukwu, but he has not responded for comment.