El Paso businessman Billy Abraham arrested for outstanding warrants

Abraham accused of tampering with a witness and tampering with evidence

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 10:25 AM MST

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 10:25 AM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tuesday arrested William "Billy" Abraham for outstanding warrants.

Abraham, 62, was taken into custody at a business located in the 4600 block of N. Mesa.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for two outstanding criminal warrants Tampering with a Witness and Tampering Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair.  Bond was set at $100,000.

