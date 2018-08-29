El Paso businessman Billy Abraham arrested for outstanding warrants
Abraham accused of tampering with a witness and tampering with evidence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tuesday arrested William "Billy" Abraham for outstanding warrants.
Abraham, 62, was taken into custody at a business located in the 4600 block of N. Mesa.
He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for two outstanding criminal warrants Tampering with a Witness and Tampering Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair. Bond was set at $100,000.
Stay with KTSM as this story develops.