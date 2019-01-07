El Paso and Las Cruces amongst top cities with most flu activity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Many people in the Borderland are headed towards pharmacies for their medications to combat the flu this winter.

According to the Walgreens Flu Index, which provides weekly reports of populations experiencing the most flu activity, El Paso and Las Cruces are the second-highest cities in the nation with flu activity.

One West El Paso resident says she is currently sick, lost her voice and says she has not visited a physician yet.

"I've been feeling just kind of flu-ish," Gabrielle Houze said.

Houze said she did not get her flu shot this season.

"I never get a flu shot, I usually try to tough it out but now im kind of regretting it," Houze said.

According to the CDC, flu activity is rising in Texas and New Mexico. The New Mexico Department of Health reporting four people have died from the flu this season and some say they know of the flu claiming more lives.

"I just know someone who recently passed away from the flu on December 26th and it was really shocking because she was young," El Paso resident Gladys Tellez said.

Physicians say while flu reports rise in the Borderland, the best way to stay safe is to get your flu shot and avoid spreading it to others if you do happen to get sick.

"There's a lot of factors involved sometimes even just what I noticed a lot last flu season is a lot of people returned to school and work before they were over the flu and it was just spreading more and more sometimes that could be a factor," Physician Assistant Joseph Davis said.

Peak flu season is in late January and into February. Doctors say if you have not gotten a flu shot, it is not too late.