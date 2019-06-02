DWI checkpoints planned for June in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - Las Cruces Police and the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office have scheduled ongoing DWI checkpoints and saturation patrols for the month of June. The operation is part of an ongoing effort to reduce DWI-related crashes in the county.

According to DASO, their first DWI checkpoint will be held on June 7 at various undisclosed locations throughout the county. Checkpoints will be set up sometime between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. DASO and LCPD each have two checkpoints planned in the month of June.

In addition to DWI related offenses, law enforcement officers will also be on the lookout for other violations such as drivers using cell phones and seat belt violations.

Las Cruces Police encourage those who plan on consuming alcoholic beverages to use a designated driver – someone who will not be drinking alcoholic beverages — for their transportation needs.

The Doña Ana County Health and Human Services Department offers county residents a low-cost taxi ride home through Project HOME (Helping Others Make it home Every time), which is available on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays from 5:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The project is a collaborative initiative with Las Cruces Shuttle and Taxi by which a person or group who has been drinking any amount of alcohol can call (575) 524-TAXI to be picked up for a discounted ride home. Project HOME will only take people from a bar or party to the rider's residence.

For up to two people, the taxi fee is a flat $5 to any destination within Doña Ana County. For up to four people, the flat fee is $10. Grant funding pays the balance of transportation charges.