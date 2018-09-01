Duranguito battle moves underground Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - The City of El Paso and Duranguito preservationists are battling over what lies under the streets of Duranguito.

During a live interview with KTSM on NewsChannel 9 at 6, UTEP professor and historian Max Grossman said, "We know what's exactly beneath the neighborhood. Its Ponce de Leon;s ranch. Ponce de Leon established his ranch in 1827. It is the earliest settlement north of the Rio Grande in what is El Paso, Texas."

The City of El Paso refuted those claims.

"Its no revelation to us that Ponce de Leon's ranch extended onto the site," said the City's Chief Architect, Laura Foster. "That was in the 1998 study that the City commissioned itself."

After that study, Foster said the City used it to create incentives for private property owners, but there were no takers for 20 years.

Grossman suggested the City use tax credits to rehab the buildings in the Duranguito area, but the City argued that is not possible.

"We can't because we're public," said Foster. "They could have used tax credits before we acquired the properties, they could have come in and bought one of them. I mean, for the cost of one of these hearings, (Houston billionaire) J.P. Bryan could have purchased one of those buildings and rehabbed it completely by now."

The City maintains it does not plan on demolishing Duranguito any time soon.

"There are some requirements that the Texas Historical Commission puts in place. The City is currently undertaking that process, we've requested the permit, we filed an application and we're still waiting on the Historical Commission," said Interim City Attorney Karla Nieman.