Driver of crash that injured Franklin High students pleads guilty to DWI

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The teen who drove the car carrying Franklin High School students, who were severely injured, pleaded guilty to DWI on Tuesday.

Pablo Payan, 17, pleaded guilty to DWI in a Las Cruces courtroom on Tuesday, a Dona Ana County District Attorney spokeswoman confirmed.

He drove a car that injured James Earl McClain Green, Nathalie Diaz and other students following a crash on Nov. 17.

He was sentenced to probation until he is 20 and 150 hours of community service which includes working with the shattered lives program at the high schools.

One of the victims of the crash testified on Payan’s behalf saying they were “all responsible," said the spokeswoman.