Driver leaves vehicle after rolling over into canal

Socorro(TX) - County Police are investigating a possible rollover on Vineyard Rd. and Socorro Rd.

The call came in a few minutes before midnight. Police say when they showed up at the scene, they found a SUV in the canal. They tell us that they could not find the driver and believed that individual ran away on foot.

They do say that they believe speed was factor and that no one was injured.

We will continue to bring you more on this story as it develops.