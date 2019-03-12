Diocese of El Paso asking for volunteers at Diocesan Migrant Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The Catholic Diocese is calling on volunteers and donations for the Diocesan Migrant Center located at the Diocese of El Paso’s Catholic Pastoral Center. The migrant center is currently seeing between 80-100 migrant refugees daily. Once refugees arrive at the facility, they are given a change of clothes, the ability to shower, 3 meals a day, and a care package of snacks and necessary needs for travel to their destination.

Volunteers assist in the caring for the migrant refugees on site and with rides to the airport or the bus station. The diocese is also looking for volunteers to assist in providing meals to refugees.

In addition to the need for on-site volunteers, the diocese is also in need of donations. Donations include food, kitchen, toiletry, clothing and cleaning supplies.

For a complete list of needs, visit the Diocese website.

Volunteers can send name, number and times available to volunteer to plopez@elpasodiocese.org or call the Office of the Chancery at 915-872-8407.

