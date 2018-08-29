Death of woman in Northeast El Paso is suspicious, police say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The death of a 27-year-old woman in Northeast El Paso is being investigated by the El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit.

Police responded to a death at about 7 p.m. Saturday Aug. 18 in the 10200 block of Whitetail Drive and found a woman dead in the back of the house, a news release from police said.

The woman was identified as Amber Marie Mena and investigators believe the circumstances around her death to be suspicious, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 915-832-4400 ir Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477.