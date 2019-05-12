Deadly pedestrian crash closes I-10 at Schuster overnight

Photo: Pixabay/MGN Online

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigations Unit spent much of Saturday night into Sunday morning investigating a crash along I-10 East and Schuster.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday evening and involved a car and a pedestrian. EPPD cleared the scene at 4:15 a.m.

The area where the crash happened is adjacent to UTEP, is near the scene of another deadly crash within the month. On April 12, an unidentified male who police say was fleeing CBP officers was killed as he attempted to cross I-10 East at Porfirio Diaz.

