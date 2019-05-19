Crime Stoppers searching for man who robbed Lower Valley store at knifepoint Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Two men were caught on camera robbing a Lower Valley convenience store at knifepoint earlier this month, now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to help capture this potentially violent criminals.

The robbery happened on Wednesday, May 8 around 11 p.m. at the Super Stop Store located at 800 N. Carolina Drive at Giles Road. One of the suspects went behind the counter while the clerk was charging another customer.

The suspect then threatened the clerk with the knife and demanded money from the cash register. During the robbery, a second man stood by the door and acted as a lookout. They made a getaway from the scene in a truck that was parked at a nearby apartment complex.

The two criminals are suspected in another robbery at the same store on January 18th.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 30s or early 40s, 5'3" tall, heavy set and appeared to have a neck tattoo. The second man is also a Hispanic male, 5'6" tall with a thin build.

Anyone with any information on the identity of these robbers should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online atwww.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.